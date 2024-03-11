$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,700 Today

Loading... Loading...

SPS Commerce SPSC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.62%. Currently, SPS Commerce has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPSC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPSC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,721.91 today based on a price of $184.59 for SPSC at the time of writing.

SPS Commerce's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.