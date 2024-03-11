$100 Invested In IDEXX Laboratories 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.48%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $260.30 today based on a price of $561.41 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.