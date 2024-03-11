Here's How Much $100 Invested In Rize UCITS ICAV - Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Rize UCITS ICAV - Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy ETF CYBR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.51%. Currently, Rize UCITS ICAV - Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy ETF has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion.

Buying $100 In CYBR: If an investor had bought $100 of CYBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.58 today based on a price of $260.38 for CYBR at the time of writing.

Rize UCITS ICAV - Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

