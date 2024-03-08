Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fortinet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.86%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,534.17 today based on a price of $73.35 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

