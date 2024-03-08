$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Equinix EQIX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.34%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion.

Buying $100 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $100 of EQIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,762.35 today based on a price of $912.09 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.