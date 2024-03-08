Board Member At California Water Servs Gr Buys $112K of Stock

Loading... Loading...

On March 7, Yvonne A. Maldonado, Board Member at California Water Servs Gr CWT executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Maldonado purchased 2,477 shares of California Water Servs Gr. The total transaction amounted to $112,381.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, California Water Servs Gr shares are trading at $46.57, showing a up of 0.71%.

Get to Know California Water Servs Gr Better

California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California. The company engages in the production, treatment, storage, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which can be divided between regulated and unregulated businesses. The regulated public utilities subsidiaries operate in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. The unregulated subsidiaries provide water utility services to private companies and municipalities. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in California and, overall, from residential customers.

California Water Servs Gr: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, California Water Servs Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.76% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of -23.85% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): California Water Servs Gr's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: California Water Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 50.81 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.32 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): California Water Servs Gr's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 17.67, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

