Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2024 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Arthur J. Gallagher AJG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.35%. Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In AJG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AJG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,331.98 today based on a price of $249.91 for AJG at the time of writing.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

