Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 15 Years

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.77%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,123.70 today based on a price of $411.00 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

