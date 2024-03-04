Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Meta Platforms 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 4, 2024 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.34%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion.

Buying $1000 In META: If an investor had bought $1000 of META stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,979.72 today based on a price of $503.96 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

