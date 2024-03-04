If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Owens-Corning OC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.6%. Currently, Owens-Corning has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion.

Buying $100 In OC: If an investor had bought $100 of OC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,840.26 today based on a price of $151.67 for OC at the time of writing.

Owens-Corning's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.