If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,800 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 4, 2024 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Owens-Corning OC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.6%. Currently, Owens-Corning has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion.

Buying $100 In OC: If an investor had bought $100 of OC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,840.26 today based on a price of $151.67 for OC at the time of writing.

Owens-Corning's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

