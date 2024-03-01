$100 Invested In Welltower 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.93%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion.

Buying $100 In WELL: If an investor had bought $100 of WELL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,824.40 today based on a price of $92.16 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.