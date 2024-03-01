Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Toll Brothers 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Toll Brothers TOL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.08%. Currently, Toll Brothers has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In TOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TOL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,236.41 today based on a price of $115.08 for TOL at the time of writing.

Toll Brothers's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

