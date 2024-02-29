Here's How Much $100 Invested In NextEra Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 29, 2024 12:00 PM | 1 min read
NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.8%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $647.25 today based on a price of $55.34 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

