Understanding General Electric's Position In Industrial Conglomerates Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating General Electric GE in comparison to its major competitors within the Industrial Conglomerates industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

General Electric Background

GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel and in the energy transition. The company is known for its differentiated technology and its massive industrial installed base of equipment sprawled throughout the world. That installed base most notably includes aerospace engines, gas and steam turbines, and onshore and offshore wind turbines. GE earns most of its profits on the service revenue of that equipment, which is generally higher-margin. The company is led by Danaher alumnus Larry Culp, who is leading GE through a breakup of its businesses.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth General Electric Co 19.50 6.19 2.52 5.68% $2.84 $5.03 15.43% Honeywell International Inc 23.32 8.12 3.60 7.63% $2.01 $3.24 2.77% Steel Partners Holdings LP 4.97 0.88 0.52 2.92% $0.07 $0.21 15.64% Average 14.14 4.5 2.06 5.28% $1.04 $1.73 9.21%

When analyzing General Electric, the following trends become evident:

At 19.5 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.38x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.19 relative to the industry average by 1.38x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 2.52 , which is 1.22x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.4% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.84 Billion , which is 2.73x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $5.03 Billion , which indicates 2.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 15.43% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.21%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, General Electric can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

General Electric holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Key Takeaways

For General Electric, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to competitors in the Industrial Conglomerates sector.

