$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,400 Today

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.24%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,352.73 today based on a price of $161.82 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

