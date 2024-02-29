Here's How Much $100 Invested In PVH 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

PVH PVH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, PVH has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion.

Buying $100 In PVH: If an investor had bought $100 of PVH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $920.32 today based on a price of $136.94 for PVH at the time of writing.

PVH's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.