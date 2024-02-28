Here's How Much $100 Invested In Salesforce 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2024 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.85%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,998.93 today based on a price of $300.03 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD