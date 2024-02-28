$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $16,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Celanese CE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.02%. Currently, Celanese has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In CE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,241.87 today based on a price of $149.59 for CE at the time of writing.

Celanese's Performance Over Last 15 Years

