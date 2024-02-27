If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.98%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $975.55 today based on a price of $146.90 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

