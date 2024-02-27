If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Autodesk ADSK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.48%. Currently, Autodesk has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion.

Buying $100 In ADSK: If an investor had bought $100 of ADSK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,785.74 today based on a price of $257.35 for ADSK at the time of writing.

Autodesk's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.