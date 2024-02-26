If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $13,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.75%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,131.20 today based on a price of $516.24 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

