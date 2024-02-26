$100 Invested In Brunswick 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Brunswick BC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.39%. Currently, Brunswick has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion.

Buying $100 In BC: If an investor had bought $100 of BC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,106.74 today based on a price of $87.67 for BC at the time of writing.

Brunswick's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.