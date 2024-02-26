Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Centene Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Centene CNC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.54%. Currently, Centene has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNC: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,124.36 today based on a price of $80.35 for CNC at the time of writing.

Centene's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.