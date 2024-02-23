Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Onto Innovation Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Onto Innovation ONTO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 16.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.9%. Currently, Onto Innovation has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion.

Buying $100 In ONTO: If an investor had bought $100 of ONTO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,299.32 today based on a price of $178.15 for ONTO at the time of writing.

Onto Innovation's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

