If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,200 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 23, 2024 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Riot Platforms RIOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.06%. Currently, Riot Platforms has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In RIOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of RIOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,182.45 today based on a price of $15.16 for RIOT at the time of writing.

Riot Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

