$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,000 Today

UFP Industries UFPI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.88%. Currently, UFP Industries has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $100 In UFPI: If an investor had bought $100 of UFPI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,037.54 today based on a price of $111.35 for UFPI at the time of writing.

UFP Industries's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.