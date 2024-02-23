If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

Loading...
Icon ICLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.03%. Currently, Icon has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion.
Buying $100 In ICLR: If an investor had bought $100 of ICLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.15 today based on a price of $313.37 for ICLR at the time of writing.
Icon's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
