Here's How Much $100 Invested In Booz Allen Hamilton 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.8%. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion.

Buying $100 In BAH: If an investor had bought $100 of BAH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $727.00 today based on a price of $146.30 for BAH at the time of writing.

Booz Allen Hamilton's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

