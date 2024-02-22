Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVR 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

NVR NVR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.04%. Currently, NVR has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion.

Buying $100 In NVR: If an investor had bought $100 of NVR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,218.66 today based on a price of $7397.52 for NVR at the time of writing.

NVR's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.