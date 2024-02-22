THOMAS HANSEN Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $354K In Standex International Stock

Loading... Loading...

THOMAS HANSEN, Board Member at Standex International SXI, disclosed an insider sell on February 22, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, HANSEN sold 2,200 shares of Standex International. The total transaction value is $354,299.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Standex International shares down by 0.0%, trading at $161.21.

Unveiling the Story Behind Standex International

Standex International Corp is a us-based firm. It engages in manufacturing a variety of products and services for several commercial and industrial markets. It has five segments that include Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. With its business spread majorly in the United States, most of the company revenues come from the Electronics business that primarily includes manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Standex International: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Standex International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.0% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 40.17% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Standex International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.6.

Debt Management: Standex International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 13.95 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.96 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

