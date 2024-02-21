Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Abercrombie & Fitch Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2024 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.44%. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion.

Buying $100 In ANF: If an investor had bought $100 of ANF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $328.18 today based on a price of $116.00 for ANF at the time of writing.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

