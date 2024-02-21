$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Loading... Loading...

RPM Intl RPM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.09%. Currently, RPM Intl has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion.

Buying $100 In RPM: If an investor had bought $100 of RPM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $673.52 today based on a price of $108.84 for RPM at the time of writing.

RPM Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.