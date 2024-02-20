Engaging In Insider Activity, MARK SHEAHAN At Graco Exercises Options

Loading... Loading...

On February 20, it was revealed in an SEC filing that MARK SHEAHAN, President and CEO at Graco GGG executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SHEAHAN, President and CEO at Graco, exercised stock options for 0 shares of GGG. The transaction value amounted to $0.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Graco shares down by 0.85%, trading at $87.4. This implies a total value of $0 for SHEAHAN's 0 shares.

About Graco

Graco manufactures equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $2.2 billion in sales in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Graco

Loading... Loading...

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Graco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.0% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 52.93% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Graco's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.65.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 29.98 , Graco's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.91 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 20.9, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Graco's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.