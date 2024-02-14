Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Waste Management 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.75%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,704.82 today based on a price of $199.11 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

