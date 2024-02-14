Smart Money Move: Rosenthal Andrea Drazin Grabs $99K Worth Of Urban Edge Props Stock

Loading... Loading...

A notable insider purchase on February 14, was reported by Rosenthal Andrea Drazin, Chief Accounting Officer at Urban Edge Props UE, based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Drazin increased their investment in Urban Edge Props by purchasing 5,732 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $99,994.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Urban Edge Props shares down by 0.0%, trading at $17.52.

About Urban Edge Props

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust principally focused on the management and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities in the U.S. Having originally been created to hold the majority of Vornado Realty Trust's shopping center businesses, Urban Edge's asset portfolio is mostly composed of shopping centers and malls in terms of total square footage. The company's holdings include necessity and convenience-oriented retailers, such as department stores, grocers, health clubs, and restaurants. Urban Edge's properties are mainly located in the New York City metropolitan region and within the DC to Boston corridor. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through the collection of rent from a large number of tenants.

Financial Milestones: Urban Edge Props's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Urban Edge Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.61% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 67.79% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Urban Edge Props's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.31.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.79.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 51.53 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Urban Edge Props's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 5.18 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 16.35, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.