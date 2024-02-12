If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $800 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 12, 2024 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Crown Holdings CCK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.94%. Currently, Crown Holdings has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion.

Buying $100 In CCK: If an investor had bought $100 of CCK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $797.37 today based on a price of $74.79 for CCK at the time of writing.

Crown Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

