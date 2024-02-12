Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Deckers Outdoor Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Deckers Outdoor DECK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.23%. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion.

Buying $100 In DECK: If an investor had bought $100 of DECK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,509.34 today based on a price of $838.36 for DECK at the time of writing.

Deckers Outdoor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.