Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Target 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Target TGT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In TGT: If an investor had bought $1000 of TGT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,067.92 today based on a price of $149.29 for TGT at the time of writing.

Target's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

