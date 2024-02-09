Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American Tower 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.78%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,755.90 today based on a price of $193.64 for AMT at the time of writing.

American Tower's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.