Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pool 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pool POOL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.68%. Currently, Pool has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In POOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of POOL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,088.68 today based on a price of $380.85 for POOL at the time of writing.

Pool's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.