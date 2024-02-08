Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pool 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading...
Loading...
Pool POOL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.68%. Currently, Pool has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion.
Buying $1000 In POOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of POOL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,088.68 today based on a price of $380.85 for POOL at the time of writing.
Pool's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD