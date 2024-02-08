If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $46,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 8, 2024 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Copart CPRT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.08%. Currently, Copart has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In CPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CPRT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $45,832.56 today based on a price of $50.60 for CPRT at the time of writing.

Copart's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD