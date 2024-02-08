Here's How Much $100 Invested In Rambus 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Rambus RMBS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.34%. Currently, Rambus has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion.

Buying $100 In RMBS: If an investor had bought $100 of RMBS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $639.69 today based on a price of $53.62 for RMBS at the time of writing.

Rambus's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.