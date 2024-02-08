Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Sea 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Sea SE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.07%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In SE: If an investor had bought $1000 of SE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,795.62 today based on a price of $43.36 for SE at the time of writing.

Sea's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

