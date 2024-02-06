If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Loading... Loading...

MongoDB MDB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.88%. Currently, MongoDB has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion.

Buying $100 In MDB: If an investor had bought $100 of MDB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $450.75 today based on a price of $443.31 for MDB at the time of writing.

MongoDB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

