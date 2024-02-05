Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 5, 2024 4:30 PM | 1 min read
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.02%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,147.36 today based on a price of $171.12 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

