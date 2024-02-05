$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,006.32 today based on a price of $85.86 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.