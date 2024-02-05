$1000 Invested In Apellis Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.83%. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In APLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of APLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,101.77 today based on a price of $65.49 for APLS at the time of writing.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

