Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

Loading... Loading...

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft MSFT alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.17 12.82 13.48 9.53% $33.39 $42.4 17.58% Oracle Corp 31.99 82.33 6.29 80.28% $5.16 $9.2 5.43% ServiceNow Inc 92.79 21 17.91 3.98% $0.51 $1.92 25.62% Palo Alto Networks Inc 193.78 50.11 16.52 9.91% $0.35 $1.41 20.13% Fortinet Inc 46.15 688.63 10.19 163.37% $0.36 $1.02 16.1% Gen Digital Inc 9.61 5.63 3.61 6.27% $0.16 $0.77 26.74% Dolby Laboratories Inc 41.80 3.27 6.13 0.39% $0.05 $0.26 4.44% Qualys Inc 50.88 21.39 13.11 15.51% $0.05 $0.12 13.09% Teradata Corp 79.88 38.42 2.70 7.06% $0.05 $0.26 5.04% Progress Software Corp 36.45 5.46 3.68 3.39% $0.05 $0.14 12.63% N-able Inc 111.92 3.64 6.06 0.9% $0.02 $0.09 15.01% Average 69.53 91.99 8.62 29.11% $0.68 $1.52 14.42%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 37.17 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.53x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 12.82 , which is 0.14x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.48 , which is 1.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.53% , which is 19.58% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $33.39 Billion , which is 49.1x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.4 Billion , which indicates 27.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 17.58%, outperforming the industry average of 14.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

Loading... Loading...

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The valuation analysis for Microsoft in the software industry indicates that its PE ratio is low compared to its peers, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. The PB ratio is also low, indicating that the stock is trading at a discount to its book value. However, the PS ratio is high, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued relative to its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's ROE is low, indicating lower returns on shareholder equity. On the other hand, its EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth are high, indicating strong financial performance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.