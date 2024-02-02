Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 83.15 46.80 34.97 30.42% $10.96 $13.4 205.51% Broadcom Inc 36.38 23.41 14.30 15.3% $5.3 $6.41 4.09% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 321.64 4.93 12.21 1.2% $1.22 $2.91 6.34% Intel Corp 108.45 1.74 3.37 2.57% $5.57 $7.05 9.71% Qualcomm Inc 20.12 6.83 4.37 7.05% $3.58 $5.62 -24.26% Texas Instruments Inc 22.59 8.59 8.35 8.18% $1.98 $2.43 -10.04% Analog Devices Inc 29.31 2.68 7.89 1.39% $1.18 $1.65 -16.36% ARM Holdings PLC 401.66 15.15 25.48 -2.45% $-0.12 $0.76 27.94% Microchip Technology Inc 20 6.54 5.52 9.66% $1.1 $1.53 8.74% STMicroelectronics NV 9.93 2.39 2.42 6.69% $1.43 $1.95 -3.36% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 21.52 2.80 3.98 2.34% $0.64 $0.53 -10.7% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.15 4.04 3.78 8.05% $0.87 $1.03 -0.54% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.71 2.05 1.06 3.06% $28.07 $24.92 -18.27% United Microelectronics Corp 8.64 1.72 2.54 4.72% $29.0 $20.46 -24.3% Skyworks Solutions Inc 18.26 2.65 3.56 3.76% $0.37 $0.51 -1.42% First Solar Inc 33.47 2.51 5.01 4.35% $0.37 $0.38 27.37% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 40.22 13.48 11.52 8.96% $0.07 $0.13 11.4% Universal Display Corp 39.68 5.86 13.86 3.77% $0.06 $0.11 -12.13% Rambus Inc 26 7.67 16.29 10.86% $0.12 $0.08 -6.19% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 65.66 6.39 9.27 2.63% $0.05 $0.09 -15.59% Allegro Microsystems Inc 22.42 5.11 5.30 6.18% $0.09 $0.16 15.92% Average 63.99 6.33 8.0 5.41% $4.05 $3.94 -1.58%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 83.15 is 1.3x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 46.8 which exceeds the industry average by 7.39x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 34.97 , surpassing the industry average by 4.37x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 25.01% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $10.96 Billion , which is 2.71x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $13.4 Billion , which indicates 3.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 205.51% exceeds the industry average of -1.58%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

NVIDIA's high PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is trading at a premium compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. This suggests that investors are willing to pay a higher price for NVIDIA's earnings, book value, and sales. On the other hand, NVIDIA's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate that the company is performing well and generating strong returns. These metrics highlight NVIDIA's ability to efficiently utilize its resources and drive growth in its business.

