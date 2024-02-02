Loading... Loading...

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with 3.8 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 34.84 7.10 8.18 8.37% $17.02 $27.94 23.21% Alphabet Inc 24.34 6.19 5.84 7.43% $26.04 $48.73 12.54% Baidu Inc 17.42 1.08 2.01 2.79% $9.03 $18.15 5.86% Kanzhun Ltd 79.06 3.31 8.49 3.23% $0.26 $1.34 36.32% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 46.56 2.74 5.19 1.31% $0.09 $0.27 9.11% Ziff Davis Inc 68.33 1.74 2.33 -1.69% $0.03 $0.29 -0.26% Yelp Inc 35.03 4.09 2.47 8.04% $0.06 $0.32 11.73% CarGurus Inc 32.42 3.71 2.97 3.15% $0.04 $0.16 -48.55% Weibo Corp 5.05 0.64 1.16 2.45% $0.13 $0.35 -2.52% Shutterstock Inc 14.53 3.18 1.97 5.41% $0.05 $0.14 14.28% Average 35.86 2.96 3.6 3.57% $3.97 $7.75 4.28%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.84 is lower than the industry average by 0.97x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.1 which exceeds the industry average by 2.4x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.18 , surpassing the industry average by 2.27x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.37% , which is 4.8% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.02 Billion , which is 4.29x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $27.94 Billion , which indicates 3.61x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 23.21% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.28%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

Loading... Loading...

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

Meta Platforms has a low PE ratio compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry, indicating that it may be undervalued. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the company's stock price and sales are relatively high compared to its book value and revenue. Meta Platforms has a high ROE, indicating efficient use of shareholder equity. The high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and potential for future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.